Danny Brown Snaps Like Only He Can On "Savage Nomad"

There's something notably special about a Danny Brown release. Perhaps it's his refusal to succumb to contemporary trends, forging ever onward through whatever visionary course he sets. Such is no different on his latest, the Q-Tip produced uknowwhatimsayin¿, boasting no shortage of delightfully sloppy lo-fi instrumentals. Though the style, evocative of cinematic grindhouse, might not be everyone's cup of tea - for those who do appreciate Danny's artistry, however, it's the gift that keeps on giving.

"Savage Nomad," the album's sixth track, finds Danny taking to a guitar-based sample flipped by Playa Haze. "This was the seventies I'd be a savage nomad," spits Danny. "Shirtless with a vest staying warm by burning trash." Imagery remains a strong point in Danny's arsenal, and there's plenty of that to do around. It doesn't hurt that his flow is destined to please those purists clinging to hip-hop's glory days, while still modern enough to keep him in the water-cooler talk. Do yourself a favor and go support some fire music today.

Quotable Lyrics

The flow Chinese arithmetic

Trippin' if they get real, nasty like black licorice

Always on some different shit, your whole style is impotent

I ignore a whore like an email from LinkedIn

I put you further in that hole that you sleepin' in