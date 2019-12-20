Danny Brown made more than just a great album this year, the "Combat" rapper also created a radio station for the fifth instalment of Rockstar video game, Grand Theft Auto. While users are cruising the streets and fighting whomever they need to, they can hear Danny's voice in the background and its for that reason why he can't play the game as freely as he once could.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"It’s hard when I’m involved. It’s amazing, I just hate to hear my own voice. It’s weird, it makes me a little bit shy. […] For some reason music is different for me. Maybe it’s because I’ve been doing it for so long, but it doesn’t matter to me with music. Hearing myself in Grand Theft Autowas just so f*cking surreal," he told Billboard. "I don’t know whether to enjoy myself or shed a tear [laughs]. I don’t wanna get emotional playing a video game.”

This instalment of the game isn't Danny's first rodeo however, he once voiced a lifeguard in a past version of the game. "You gotta do what you gotta do when it’s Grand Theft Auto. That’s one of the best things in media history," he said of the experience.

