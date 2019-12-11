Despite having originally been released in 2013, Rockstar's amazing Grand Theft Auto V continues to thrive as both a single-player and multiplayer epic. And while damn near every facet of the game is handled with care, the radio stations have always been a highlight of the series. Now, the world of Los Santos has officially opened the doors for a brand new station, iFruit Radio, hosted by none other than uknowwhatimsaying? emcee extraordinaire Danny Brown.

The new station, which is set to arrive in tandem with Dec 12's "Diamond Casino Heist" update, will feature a stacked playlist, original music, and undoubtedly zany hilarity from Danny. According to OnSmash, the songs will be as follows, with tracks like Cordae and Denzel Curry's "Al1enz," Slowthai's "I Need," Pop Smoke's "100K ON THE COUPE," and more being brand new drops.

If that wasn't enticing enough, Danny Brown will also be joined in his hosting duties by Skepta, which is bound to make for a hilarious back-and-forth. While it's not confirmed that iFruit Radio will be comedic in tone, a gambler might be inclined to wager exactly that. Check out the full song repertoire below, and stay tuned for the release on Dec 12th.

01. MEGAN THEE STALLION: “CASH SHIT” [FT. DABABY]

02. FREDDIE GIBBS / MADLIB: “CRIME PAYS”

03. SKEPTA: “GREAZE MODE” [FT. NAFE SMALLS]

04. POP SMOKE: “100K ON THE COUPE”

05. SLOWTHAI: “I NEED”

06. DANNY BROWN: “DANCE IN THE WATER”

07. EGYPTIAN LOVER: “EVERYTHING SHE WANTS”

08. BURNA BOY: “KILLIN DEM”

09. SKEPTA / AJ TRACEY: “KISS & TELL”

10. D BLOCK EUROPE: “KITCHEN KINGZ”

11. JME: “KNOCK YOUR BLOCK OFF” [FT. GIGGS]

12. TRAVIS SCOTT: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

13. YOUNG THUG: “HOT” (REMIX) [FT. GUNNA AND TRAVIS SCOTT]

14. DABABY: “POPSTAR” [FT. KEVIN GATES]

15. KRANIUM: “MONEY IN THE BANK” [FT. AJ TRACEY]

16. J HUS: “MUST BE”

17. BAAUER / CHANNEL TRES: “READY TO GO” [FT. DANNY BROWN]

18. D DOUBLE E / WATCH THE RIDE: “ORIGINAL FORMAT” [FT. DJ DIE AND DISMANTLE DJ RANDALL]

19. SHORELINE MAFIA: “WINGS”

20. ALKALINE: “WITH THE THING”

21. HEADIE ONE: “BACK TO BASICS (FLOATING POINTS REMIX)” [FT. SKEPTA]

22. CITY GIRLS: “ACT UP”

23. DENZEL CURRY / YBN CORDAE: “AL1ENZ”

24. KOFFEE: “W” [FT. GUNNA]

25. DABABY : “BOP”

26. NAIRA MARLEY: “OPOTOYI (MARLIANS)”

27. SCHOOLBOY Q: “NUMB NUMB JUICE”

28. ESSIE GANG: “PATTERN CHANEL” [FT. SQ DIESEL]