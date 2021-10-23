With live events finally taking place, Red Bull is preparing for a massive series of events this fall. Red Bull just announced that they'll be hosting a string of Soundclashes in November and December in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Nashville. This marks the return of Soundclash to the United States for the first time in over a decade. This time, they're bringing along a slew of artists like Rico Nasty, Danny Brown, Westside Boogie, and Shelley to go song-for-song.

The series kicks off on November 20th with the LVRN crew. Westside Boogie and Shelley will face off in Atlanta in a celebration of the Love Renaissance crew. The event to follow will take place in Houston where The Suffers and Tank and The Bangas will face-off on Dec. 2nd. Nashville native Bren Joy will face off with yet-to-be-announced special guests in his hometown on Dec. 9th. Finally, Rico Nasty and Danny Brown will be bringing high energy for their Dec. 15th soundclash in Chicago.

Check out the official event descriptions below.

Atlanta // November 30: A Love Renaissance Special:

SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs Westside Boogie

Red Bull SoundClash teams up with Atlanta-based independent record label, management and multi-media company, Love Renaissance (LVRN), for one special night at The Eastern. In celebration of the Love Renaissance collective, R&B singer-songwriter SHELLEY FKA DRAM and Compton-born Westside Boogie will face off in a live, head-to-head clash for the ages.

Houston // December 2:

The Suffers vs Tank and The Bangas

Red Bull SoundClash joins forces with The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas to celebrate the art, culture and musical genres of both headliners while showcasing their abilities in a ‘Queens of Gulf Coast Soul’ themed four-round face-off, featuring co-hosts Paul Wall and Big Freedia, special guests, and other familiar faces from the Texas and Louisiana music scenes.

Nashville // December 9:

Bren Joy vs TBA

Nashville gets ready for Red Bull SoundClash as Nashville native, Bren Joy brings the rhythm against special guests (TBA) as they go song-for-song in the ultimate face-off at Marathon Music Works.

Chicago // December 15:

Rico Nasty vs Danny Brown

The 2021 Red Bull SoundClash US series run culminates with two distinct and unparalleled hip-hop talents, both of which will descend on Radius for what might just be a show for the record books. D.C.’s lauded hyper-pop rapper Rico Nasty will clash with Detroit’s acclaimed “Hood Hipster” Danny Brown. These two artists are sure to create an indescribable energy.