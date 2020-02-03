Danny Brown & Run The Jewels Take It Underground For "3 Tearz" Music Video

Another video from Danny's latest record.

Danny Brown's fifth studio album, uknowhatimsayin¿, showed him focusing his attention to the fundamentals of hip hop. While the Detroit rapper has become largely known over the years for making spastic songs about his drug-fueled escapades, his latest record was more restrained. This fresh approach was inspired by Q-Tip, who served as the album's executive producer. With a hip hop legend presiding over the whole operation, Danny made sure to ditch the goofiness and strap in for straightforward storytelling.

"3 Tearz" is a perfect example of this spirit on uknowhatimsayin¿. While it boasts a production credit from JPEGMAFIA, he opts for a more boom-bap beat than the contorting ones that tend to appear on his own projects. Run The Jewels were the right duo to bring in to contribute more ferocious verses to the song.

The Colin Read-directed music video for "3 Tearz" shows Danny, El-P, and Killer Mike pulling up to a Brooklyn warehouse to spit the song amid a circle of rowdy people. The footage is grainy and shaky, adding to the underground feel of the whole production.

Danny Brown will soon be heading out on a European tour in support of uknowhatimsayin¿. Check out the dates below.

March 22 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Hornstulls Strand

March 24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

March 26 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

March 29 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

March 30 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

April 1 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

April 3 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Center

April 6 – London, UK @ Village Underground

April 7 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde