His vocals aided in making many of our favorite Death Row jams climb the charts and Danny Boy is a singer that has his name etched in Hip Hop history. He repeatedly worked with the late icon Tupac Shakur on classics like "I Ain't Mad At Cha," but in a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Danny Boy admitted that regardless of his influence during Death Row's reign, he doesn't have much of a relationship with Snoop Dogg. Now that the Long Beach rapper has the reigns on Death Row, Danny spoke openly about his thoughts on the new era of the label.

"Snoop never really reached out to me," said Danny. "They never really accepted me like on a...as one of the Death Row artists. So, you know, I guess I'm more of The Row artists than anything, but I didn't hold my breath when he said the people he was gon' take care of. I heard him say some names that I didn't even know was on Death Row."

Danny said he doesn't believe that Snoop excludes his name intentionally, he simply thinks because he wasn't a part of their "clique," Snoop doesn't recognize him as a talent. "I'm not offended by it at all," he said, but he doesn't believe Snoop will help him at all. "I never said Snoop Dogg owed me anything, but as far as Death Row is concerned, my music, the music that I've written, music that I've featured on, is on the Death Row label. And a lot of that music was taken off of streaming services."

He also suggested that his sexuality may have something to do with his distance from Snoop, while also recognizing that the rapper has worked with gay artists in the past.

"I've never done a record with Snoop. You know what I mean? I've seen people tell Snoop, 'Man, do a song with Danny Boy.' That's just something that—I don't know why that never came to pass," he said. "At first I thought it was because of my sexuality. I'mma say it. I'mma go to that. That's the first thing I have to go to because that's the first thing people bring up. Then, he ain't got nothing but sissies on [his gospel album]. Oh, I'm not supposed to say that, but he has nothing but...he's got really gay people. Gay gay people on the album. It's just a thing of, maybe I'm just not the type of singer he likes."

"Maybe I'm just not the kind of gay people he like." Watch Danny Boy revisit his Death Row relationship with Snoop Dogg below.