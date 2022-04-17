If you thought that nothing could top Kanye West's legendary Drink Champs interview from last year, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN just may have managed to do it with their latest guest – Snoop Dogg.

During his conversation with the hosts, the 50-year-old dropped plenty of gems, and even spilled some industry secrets; among them, the Death Row Records owner explained why he removed almost all of the label's catalogue from major streaming platforms earlier this year, a move that earned him plenty of criticism from fans.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don't pay," Snoop explained. "And those platforms get millions and millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels."

Ultimately, the "Gin & Juice" recording artist's main goal is to "create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, [and] Hulu. It'll be a Death Row app," he said, "and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse."

Elsewhere, the father of four opened up about the passing of his own mother, Beverly Tate, who died back in October of 2021 – hours before the West Coast rapper took to the stage at Boston's Big Night Live.





Speaking on how he managed to go on stage after facing such a big loss, Snoop said, "That's what mama wanted me to do. To me, her transition made me better. Because now she’s up top watching over me, it’s no accident I wanted all these things that are happening right now because she’s pulling strings for me."

In other Drink Champs news, during his chat with Snoop, N.O.R.E. revealed that he was informed by JAY-Z that Eminem refused to do the Super Bowl Halftime show unless he could bring his good friend 50 Cent along with him – read more about that here, and check out the full DC interview below.

