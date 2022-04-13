Death Row is entering a new space, thanks to Snoop Dogg's leadership. The rapper revealed that he was taking over Death Row Records as its new owner just before his performance at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre and co. While he's announced plans to bring the label into the metaverse, he's also discussed a potential collaboration with Bad Boy in an attempt to repair a once-broken relationship between the East Coast and West Coast label.



Getty Images/Getty Images

Snoop is expected to appear on the next episode of Drink Champs. In a short teaser shared on the Drink Champs page, Snoop dives into his plans to bring the Bad Boy and Death Row collaboration to life.

"We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” he says in the trailer. “We can take this Bad Boy x Death Row what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”

There's been some pushback against the idea of Death Row and Bad Boy collaboration but Snoop doesn't care. He explained that he and Diddy are on great terms and that he's even bonded with the Bad Boy legend's kids in the past. "Shut the fuck up and stop being brainwashed. I love Puff, I love his kids now n***a what’s happening? I own Death Row so I do what the fuck I want to do,” Snoop said.

Check the clip out below where Snoop also discusses his performance at the Super Bowl and why he didn't perform any of his own singles.