It has been quite the journey for DaniLeigh in recent years and she's returned with a brand new EP. At the top of the morning, the singer shared My Side, a project that speaks to the fallout and heartbreak she endured during her romance with DaBaby. The pair were flaunting their relationship on social media and in music videos, but amid the loved-up posts came internet squabbles, breakups, and Livestream fights that resulted in the police being called to DaBaby's home.

We also can't forget the physical altercation that DaniLeigh's brother got into with the North Carolina rapper, as well. DaniLeigh promised to share her experiences and emotions in her music, and on My Side, she did just that—including concluding her EP with "4 Velour," a song for her baby girl she shares with DaBaby.

To help promote the record, DaniLeigh visited The Breakfast Club where she not only spoke about her latest release but her career as a whole. Back in the day, DaniLeigh did some work with Prince and even directed one of his music videos, and she spoke of their relationship on the radio show.

The singer clarified that she only had a "friendship" with the late music icon, despite rumors that their relationship was anything other than platonic.

"He was amazing. I was really super cool with him. I used to run his Instagram. Princestagram? That was like, my first job," she said. "And I used to post pictures and like, make the captions... He would just send me the picture." When asked how she met Prince, DaniLeigh said that "he found [her] online."

"I used to do Vine a lot and he used to like my Vines," she added. "I had a song with Prince, I directed a video for Prince, that was really crazy." She also claimed that they would "always talk" through "Twitter DM," calling it "so random." DaniLeigh shared stories and memories of her time with the legend, including Prince renting movie theaters in Los Angeles for his band and team to enjoy time together.

Watch DaniLeigh's interview with The Breakfast Club below.