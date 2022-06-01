After taking a few months off to heal, DaniLeigh returned to social media earlier this month. At the time, she not only did a tell-all interview breaking down exactly what happened between her and DaBaby during their public spat last year, but the songstress also delivered a diss track, called "Dead To Me" on which she aired out all of her feelings.

During the sit-down with iHeartRadio's Angie Martinez, Dani said the ex-couple's feud "was very triggering, very sad." She added, "I wish it didn't happen because I don't want my baby to see that later on in life, but she'll grow to be her own person and be able to take things in."

The mother of one also addressed the "VIBEZ" hitmaker's claims that she was only his sidepiece. "During that time, I definitely wasn't his sidepiece, and he knows that too," she said.

Since then, DaniLeigh appears to be committed to becoming the best version of herself that she can, not only for her own good but also for the good of her daughter, Velour, who has been making more frequent appearances on her social media as of late.





The 27-year-old has also been using IG to proudly flex her post-baby body, revealing where her physique is at from all angles months after giving birth while blasting "Dead To Me" in a tiny black set.

"Working towards the best version of me," she wrote over the Story post, which Draya Michele dubbed as "bomb" on @theshaderoom – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



