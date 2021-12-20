Dan Orlovsky has been one of the best NFL analysts on ESPN's roster over the last couple of years. The former QB didn't have much success in the NFL, but he certainly knows his stuff when he comments on the game. He can usually be found schooling Stephen A. Smith on some of the intricacies of the game, and when Max Kellerman was on First Take, he used to get into battles with the host all of the time.

With Stephen A. on vacation, Orlovsky has been taking on a bigger role with the show, and today, he got to talk about the recent slate of NFL games and which teams he believes are the best right now. At one point, he even got to give his Super Bowl prediction.

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Orlovsky is a firm believer that the Green Bay Packers are going to win it all this year. He believes Aaron Rodgers is at this best this season, and that moving forward, there isn't a single team that could take down the green and gold.

"I think it's the best we've EVER seen [Aaron Rodgers] play!" Orlovsky claimed.

There hasn't been a clear-cut favorite to win the title this year, as even the Packers have three losses in 14 games. Usually, there is one team that truly stands out, but for now, the league remains wide open.

