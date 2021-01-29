Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is officially on the market which means numerous teams are looking to acquire his services. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league and any team would immediately get better if they had him. So far, numerous teams are interested in Watson and it will be interesting to see how this market plays out once the offseason begins in March.

Today on Get Up, NFL analyst and former player Dan Orlovsky had an interesting take on the Watson sweepstakes. Orlovsky believes there are numerous teams who could get him although there is one team that has the pieces to create a huge blockbuster trade. That team just so happens to be the New York Giants.

"If I was Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants, I would take Daniel Jones, I would take Saquon Barkley and I would take three first-round picks, and I would call Houston," Orlovsky said.

For many, Daniel Jones isn't exactly a superstar quarterback, while Saqoun Barkley is a player who is already showing signs of decline. Regardless, the Texans are in a desperate situation here, and first-round draft picks are what they will be eyeing, moving forward.

Stay tuned for updates on the Watson situation as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images