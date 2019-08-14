It's been a good year for Damian Lillard as he established himself as one of the best point guards in the entire NBA thanks to some unreal playoff performances. He then signed a 4-year, $196 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers which just goes to show how valued he is. Last Friday, Lillard dropped his third album under the Dame D.O.L.L.A. name, titled Big D.O.L.L.A. We had the pleasure of interviewing Dame who went on to say that the project is his best yet and he feels as though he's in a good place as an artist and as an athlete.

Recently, a fan on Twitter made a thread which compared rappers to NBA players. When it came to Lillard, the fan compared him to Donald Glover due to the fact that both men have many talents and could pursue any domain they wish. It's a comparison that certainly makes sense when you think about and as it turns out, Dame was appreciative of the kind words.

The Blazers star ended up replying to the tweet, saying "I admire this guy." It's clear that Lillard is a huge Childish Gambino fan and is aware of the similarities between the two. Glover is a great artist and just as good when it comes to acting. Meanwhile, Dame is one of the best NBA players out there and can rap just as well as anyone.

What do you think of this comparison?