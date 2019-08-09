Dame D.O.L.L.A. Enlists Lil Wayne, Jeremih, & Mozzy For "Big D.O.L.L.A."

Damian Lillard is a star for the Portland Trail Blazers but he is also a budding star in the rap game under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. Lillard has been making music under this name for a while now and dropped his first project, The Letter O, back in 2016. The following year, Dame came through with his second tape, Confirmed and now, he's back with a whole new project called Big D.O.L.L.A. This particular album sees Dame trying something new as he takes his bar-heavy style and evolves it into something a bit more fun.

After signing a 4-year, $196 million extension, Lillard is in a whole new space in his life and this project seeks to reflect that. Released through his independent label, Front Page Music, Big D.O.L.L.A. contains features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Mozzy, and his artists Brookfield Duece and Danny from Sobrante.

This project is great for anyone listening to Dame's music for the first time and will surely cement him as an established artist moving forward.

Tracklist:

1. Sorry ft. Lil Wayne

2. Check

3. Bestie ft. Marley Waters

4. Baggage Claim ft. Mozzy

5. Dre Grant ft. Brookfield Duece

6. Cupid

7. Ricky Bobby

8. Money Ball ft. Jeremih, Danny from Sobrante, Derrick Milano

9. Beach ft. Derrick Milano

10. Track Meet ft. Major Myjah