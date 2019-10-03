Damian Lillard and Shaq have been embroiled in a bit of a rap beef this week as they have both thrown diss tracks at each other. It all started when Lillard appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast and claimed he was a better rapper than Shaq. He also said Shaq's rap career was seen as a novelty and that no one really took him seriously. This led to Shaq's diss track which was premiered on Instagram. From there, Lillard clapped back with "Reign Reign Go Away" which had some pretty scathing bars about Shaq's various accomplishments.

Since the release of these two tracks, things have simmered down although fans are trying to debate who won round one of the battle. A fan recently took to Twitter with a photo of himself with Shaq. In the caption, he claims they were both heading to the studio, which suggested another track might be on the way. Lillard caught wind of the tweet and had one simple warning for Mr. O'Neal: "Don't Do It."

Clearly, Lillard isn't playing around with Shaq and is willing to pen yet another diss track should he need to. Dame is a student of the game when it comes to rap and he's never been one to shy away from a challenge. If this goes another round, we can't wait to see what kind of bars are thrown around.

[Via]