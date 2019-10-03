Damian Lillard is considered by many to be one of the best NBA players to ever venture into the rap game. Going by Dame D.O.L.L.A., he has dropped three albums that have been fairly successful in their own right. He has been able to collaborate with artists like Lil Wayne and as the years go on, he continues to develop and get good at his craft. Dame is so confident in his abilities that he promised he was a better rapper than Shaq who had his own rap career in the 90s.

Shaq heard these comments and released his very own diss track against Dame. As the internet began to react to Shaq's bars, Dame cooked up a song of his own and dropped it on SoundCloud. The song has fans debating who put out the better track and today, NBA player Iman Shumpert weighed in on the beef.

Shumpert's opinion is significant here as he also makes music and has been seen as a rival to Dame. It's clear that Iman thinks Lillard came with the better bars and if you're going to go line by line, it's hard to argue that. Many people are saying Shaq won but that's mostly because of his presentation and the fact that he's a bigger name.

Let us know who you thought won the beef?