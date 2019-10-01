First, it was Sacramento Kings' forward Marvin Bagley III. Now, it's NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal who has found himself in a rap beef with Portland Tail Blazers' All-NBA point guard, Damian Lillard.

Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A, recently caught Shaq's attention when discussing The Diesel's mic skills on The Joe Budden Podcast.

"I think I rap better than Shaq," Lillard said on The Joe Budden Podcast. "I've heard Shaq's stuff. I've like...I think people was like...I think he was viewed as Shaq. People was like, this [is] Shaq. It wasn't like, Shaq and Biggie. People weren't looking like this [is] a real rapper. It was like, 'That’s Shaq rapping.' So, of course, it was a big deal."

Shaq released a diss track in response to Dame's comments last week, and Dame clapped back on Tuesday with "Reign Reign Go Away," just as the Blazers are set to kickoff their training camp.

"I fill the tank up with diesel/You jealous of me and I see you/'Cause on this day originals can't fuck with the sequel/I'm new school, got new hits/Space Jam, not Blue Chips/Hang man, your shoe's shit/Dame 6, I'm too lit."

And for good measure, Dame used the photo of a teary-eyed Shaq from his appearance on "Hot Ones" for the cover art. Check out the full track below.