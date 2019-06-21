Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley dubbed himself the best rapper in the NBA during his appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday. Hours later, he released a diss tracked aimed at Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A.

When asked who was the best NBA MC, Bagley didn't hesitate telling ESPN's Max Kellerman, “Man, me. Me, man. I love music, I love music, so I’m gonna go with myself.” Asked if he’d be willing to battle Lillard on a future episode of First Take, Bagley added, “Yeah, for sure. Whenever, wherever. I’m with whatever. I make music, it’s something I love. So we can see.”

Dame instantly accepted the challenge on twitter, and then during last night's NBA Draft he dropped "MARVINNNNN?" using the same beat Drake rapped over on "Duppy Freestyle" in his response to Pusha T last year.

"Knee deep in the game and you barely scratching the surface, my card dressed in black whenever makin a purchase... How a king come to battle knowing the kingdom worthless?"

Check out the track below.