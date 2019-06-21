Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A, is widely regarded as the best rapper in the NBA. The All-NBA point guard already has two albums under his belt, including 2016's "The Letter O" and "Confirmed" which followed in 2017.

That said, Sacramento Kings' second-year forward Marvin Bagley III has some skills of his own and he isn't shying away from a little off-season competition with Dame. During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Bagley dubbed himself the best rapper in the league, which quickly resulted in a battle between the two ballers.

In regards to the best NBA MC, Bagley didn't hesitate telling the hosts, “Man, me. Me, man. I love music, I love music, so I’m gonna go with myself.” Asked if he’d be willing to battle Lillard on a future episode of First Take, Bagley added, “Yeah, for sure. Whenever, wherever. I’m with whatever. I make music, it’s something I love. So we can see.”

Hours after those comments, Bagley threw another jab at Dame, releasing a diss track titled, "No Debate." He also made sure to use the watch emoji, in reference to Lillard's "Dame Time," when tweeting out the soundcloud link.

Check out the track below, and click here to listen to Lillard's immediate response.