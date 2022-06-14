Dame Dash ruffled some feathers last year when he attempted to get in on the NFT craze. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder was accused of trying to sell the rights to Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt in an NFT auction but Hov and his lawyers shut that down really quickly. A lawsuit was filed against Dame Dash in an attempt to prevent him from selling the album as a non-fungible token but it looks like he and Roc-A-Fella have reached an agreement.



Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Per TMZ, Dash and RAF have settled their legal dispute. Dash agreed that he, nor any other single shareholder of Roc-A-Fella, is allowed to sell Reasonable Doubt as it belongs to the company. However, the agreement does allow Dame to sell his shares of the company if he wants.

Jay-Z and Dame Dash haven't seen eye to eye in years but Dash recently invited the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer to settle their differences. During Jay's indication speech, he extended his appreciation to Dash. Though they ultimately went through lawyers to settle the Reasonable Doubt legal dispute, Dash said that he would be open to squashing their beef at the time.

"It was beautiful," he said of Jay's speech. "I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch] I’ll spin one back," he said. "I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me ... let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men."

