Jay-Z and Dame Dash might not be on the greatest of terms these days but their legal battle surrounding Reasonable Doubt and Dame's stake in Roc-A-Fella could be coming to an end. Per AllHipHop, Jay's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told a judge that both parties are in the midst of discussing a settlement. The settlement surrounds a lawsuit Jay filed against his former business partner, accusing Dame of trying to mint Reasonable Doubt as an NFT.



"The parties are in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach an agreement that would obviate the need for [Roc-A-Fella Records, Inc.] to file the motion [for a permanent injunction],” Spiro wrote in a memo. “And the parties are also in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”

The letter was sent with Dame Dash and GoDigitalRecords LLC.'s approval, though he also explained that Jay will seek a permanent injunction against Dash if they can't come to a resolution. The injunction would prevent Dame from "altering in any way, selling, assigning, pledging, encumbering, contracting with regard to, or in any way disposing of any property interest in the album Reasonable Doubt, including its copyright and including through any means, such as auctioning a non-fungible token (NFT) reflecting, referring, or directing such interest."

Dame Dash previously explained that he wasn't seeking to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT but rather, his 1/3 shares in Roc-A-Fella.

