Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was carted off of the field during the team's 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after dislocating his shoulder late in the third quarter. The Pro Bowl running back will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Cook went down after being tackled by Niners defensive tackle Kevin Givens. He lost the ball and immediately grabbed for his chest as he hit the ground. After being looked at on the field for several minutes, Cook was carted off into the locker room.



Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

He finished the game with 10 carries for 39 yards and six receptions for 64 yards.

Through eight games this season, Cook has 872 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

If Cook has to miss time, it's likely that backup Alexander Mattison will take over as the starter. Head coach Mike Zimmer also hinted that rookie running back Kene Nwangwu, who primarily plays on special teams, could see an increase in playing time as well.

"I think there's a chance he might end up getting some more playing time," Zimmer said of Nwangwu.

The Vikings are currently 5-6, fighting for a playoff spot in the competitive NFC.

