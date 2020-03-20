Vikings
- SportsKirk Cousins & The Vikings Get Devastating COVID-19 UpdateThe Vikings will be missing their most important player this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDalvin Cook Carted Off Field With Dislocated Shoulder During Vikings' Loss To 49ersDalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Vikings' loss to the 49ers, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsVikings Fan Destroyed By Panthers Supporters At Bank Of America StadiumThe fan fights are out of control this year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVikings Assistant Fired After Refusing COVID-19 VaccineTeams around the league are making sure their staff is protected ahead of the 2021 season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKirk Cousins Reportedly Being Pursued By Rival NFC TeamKirk Cousins is generating some interest out there.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Jefferson Sets NFL Rookie Record For Receiving YardsJustin Jefferson set the NFL rookie receiving yards record after a dominating performance, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsCeeDee Lamb Makes Miraculous Catch Of The Year CandidateCeeDee Lamb pulled in a ridiculous touchdown that is being touted as the catch of the year.By Cole Blake
- SportsRavens & Vikings Agree To Massive Yannick Ngakoue TradeNgakoue was originally traded to the Vikings from the Jaguars, back in August.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVikings Honor George Floyd Ahead Of Season OpenerThe Minnesota Vikings took a moment before their game to pay tribute to George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDalvin Cook Signs Big Extension With The VikingsDalvin Cook and the Vikings are in for a long partnership.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJaguars Deal Yannick Ngakoue To The Vikings: ReportThe Jacksonville Jaguars have just made a massive trade.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"Assassin’s Creed Valhalla" Shares Epic Viking Gameplay & Battle FootageNorse combat gets brutal. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Vikings Trade Is "Fake News"OBJ is reportedly not getting traded to the Minnesota Vikings after several sources claimed the opposite.By Alex Zidel
- SportsStefon Diggs Issues Lengthy Message To Vikings Fans After TradeStefon Diggs had to say one final goodbye to the fans of the Minnesota Vikings.By Alexander Cole