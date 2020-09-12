Over the past few seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have benefitted greatly from the talents of their young running back Dalvin Cook. He has become one of the most dynamic parts of their offense, and throughout the past few weeks, the team has been looking to keep him on board with a brand new contract extension. These days, running backs get the short end of the stick when it comes to new contracts as the position has become undervalued, mostly due to players hitting their primes at an earlier age.

Regardless, the Vikings think the world of Cook, and they have rewarded him handsomely for it. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cook and the Vikings have agreed on a five-year, $63 million extension that keeps Cook with the team for six more seasons, as he has one year left on his current deal.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints was the other running back to get paid today, as he also signed a 5-year deal except his was worth about $12 million more. Regardless, today was a big day for running backs throughout the league as they were awarded quite a bit of cash.

This season, Cook and the Vikings will be looking to make a huge splash in the NFC North.