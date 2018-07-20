shoulder
- SportsDalvin Cook Carted Off Field With Dislocated Shoulder During Vikings' Loss To 49ersDalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Vikings' loss to the 49ers, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsKyrie Irving's Shoulder Recovery Takes Positive Turn: ReportNets fans should stay cautiously optimistic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDak Prescott Injury Status Updated Ahead Of Pivotal Eagles MatchupPrescott is suffering from the injury bug. By Alexander Cole
- SportsPaul George Could Be Back With The Clippers Sooner Than You Think: ReportGeorge is recovering from shoulder surgery.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Foles Suffers Shoulder Injury In Debut For Jacksonville JaguarsNick Foles suffered a shoulder injury in Today's game.By Cole Blake
- SportsDamian Lillard Has Been Playing Through "Separated Ribs" Injury: ReportDamian Lillard seemingly picked up the injury after colliding with Kevon Looney in Game 2.By Devin Ch
- SportsMarkelle Fultz Claims His Shoulder Is "Getting Better Each And Every Day"Fultz is in dangerous territory of being labeled as a bust.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarkelle Fultz Unlikely To Play With The Magic This Season: ReportFultz is looking for a second chance in Orlando.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton's Shoulder Injury Progress Is "Very Good" According To Don RiveraThe Panthers won't be looking for a replacement quarterback.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton Documents Shoulder Recovery With New YouTube ChannelNewton is excited to get back into it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton Underwent Shoulder Surgery, Will Begin Rehab ImmediatelyNewton could miss some time next season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton Could Miss All Of 2019: ReportNewton has had a lingering shoulder injury.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Pushes Back Talk Show Return Another WeekWendy Williams is not ready to get back to work just yet.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Postpones Her TV Return Due To Fractured ShoulderWendy Williams hit everybody with the pump fake.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Opens Up About Health Scare, Compares Herself To Michael JordanFans were speculating about what was happening with the host.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMarkelle Fultz Dealing With Wrist Injury, Agent Says Trade Rumors Are "Pure Fiction"The mystery to Markelle Fultz' shooting woes may have been uncovered.By Devin Ch
- SportsColts' Andrew Luck Admits He Aggravated His Recovery In A Snowboarding AccidentColts' QB Andrew Luck admits to "foul play" during his recovery. By Devin Ch
- SportsCarson Wentz Begins 11-11 Scrimmages Right As Nick Foles Succumbs To InjuryThe Eagles maintain that one does imply the other, they won't mortgage Carson' longterm health.By Devin Ch
- SportsColts QB Andrew Luck Given Clean Bill Of Health Ahead Of Training CampAndrew Luck has no injury limitations going into training camp. By Devin Ch