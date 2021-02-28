Dak Prescott suffered a horrific injury during the early stages of the 2020 season as he completely dislocated his ankle, leading to a gruesome scene. As a result of this injury, Prescott missed the entire 2020 season and now, it remains to be seen whether or not he will have a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless, it seems like he has made some massive progress on his injury, and fans are excited to finally see him back on the field.

According to Sports Illustrated, a source close to the Cowboys says that Prescott should be at or near 100 percent by the time April rolls around, which means he will be able to participate in any offseason activities.

While this is definitely good news for Cowboys fans, they aren't out of the woods just yet. Prescott wants to be paid like a top 3 quarterback in the entire NFL, and Jerry Jones has been reluctant to make this happen. If this is the case, he could get hit with yet another franchise tag, which would completely erupt his relationship with the team's management. Even former players like Troy Aikman have sounded the alarm for this very reason.

For now, however, Prescott is getting better and it's great to see such quick progress. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL world.

Harry How/Getty Images

