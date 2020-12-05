All the way back in October, Dak Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury that led to a pretty gruesome scene on the football field. After being carted away, Dallas Cowboys fans around the world knew that Prescott's season was over and that he would have a long road ahead of him when it comes to recovery. Regardless, Prescott has maintained his determination to come back with a vengeance, and so far, it seems as though the Cowboys quarterback's hard work is already starting to pay off.

Today during Cowboys practice, Prescott made an appearance where he could be found with crutches and a leg brace. In the clip below, Prescott is greeted by Ezekiel Elliott who appears to mock his limp. That's when Prescott ditches the crutch and walks without any help, much to Elliott's surprise.

While this may not seem like much, it's certainly a great indicator that Prescott is feeling a lot better and that he is well on his way to a full recovery. The Cowboys have been truly pitiful in his absence and if he can come back in time for next season, perhaps this team will be well on their way to the playoffs.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates on Prescott's recovery.

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images