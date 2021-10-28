Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were on fire to start the season, however, a calf injury just a couple of weekends ago put Prescott's immediate future into jeopardy. Thankfully for the Cowboys, Week 7 was their bye, which allowed Prescott more time to get himself right and ready to go for the Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Based on the way the Prescott was talking last week, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be playing come Sunday. Now, however, it appears as though his playing status could very well be in question.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Prescott says he feels better, however, it is up to head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of the training staff as to whether or not he is actually going to play. Prescott did say that if it was a playoff game, there would be no questions surrounding his status, although for now, the team wants to take a lot of caution. This is probably the right approach especially when you consider what happened to Dak last season.

A decision will be made later in the week, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details from the NFL world.