Just last weekend, Dak Prescott faced an injury scare after beating the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys quarterback was favoring his calf, and he needed help to get back into the locker room. The following day, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain, and luckily for him, the Cowboys were heading into their bye week. This means that Prescott can rest this weekend, which will help him prepare for a potential comeback next weekend against the Vikings.

Fans have been waiting for an update on the Prescott situation, and recently, they got just that courtesy of Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. According to their reporting, Dak won't practice early this week, but the team is confident that he will be back under center in time for Week 8.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Per NFL Network:

"The Dallas Cowboys remain optimistic their star quarterback will be ready to make his next start next Sunday night at Minnesota — though they are proceeding carefully. Sources say Prescott is not expected to participate in a light practice Monday when the team returns from its bye. The soonest he would practice is Wednesday, and the team will monitor him closely to make sure he’s moving like himself and not putting himself at risk of a relatively minor issue turning into something more."

Prescott has been instrumental to the success of the Cowboys this season, and without him, they wouldn't have much of a chance to make the playoffs. At 5-1, Prescott is on pace for an MVP-type season, and fans cannot wait to see him back out on the field.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

