Daft Punk is one of the most legendary acts in the history of music. The French duo formed all the way back in 1993, and since that time, they have completely revolutionized the electronic music genre. From working with Kanye West to The Weeknd, Daft Punk excited music fans and always found a way to deliver classic albums and live performances. Underneath their futuristic robot masks, they were able to maintain a special level of anonymity, that made their music that much more intriguing.

Shockingly, the duo announced their official split today with a video posted to their website called "Epilogue." In order to make this announcement, they posted a clip from their movie called Electroma in which one member blows themself up. In the video, "1993-2021" is displayed on the screen, which tells you the group is no more.

Pitchfork was able to confirm this news via Kathryn Frazier, who was the publicist for the group. This breakup is a massive announcement that has saddened numerous fans who were expecting the group to drop another album. Their last effort was 2013's Random Access Memories and there were rumors they had something new in the works.

Regardless, Daft Punk will forever remain a legendary group and their contributions to music will forever be remembered.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation

[Via]