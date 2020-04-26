DaBaby emerged as one of the most exciting artists in music but it appears that fans are starting to lose interest. Fresh off of the release of his latest project, Blame It On Baby, those who were rocking with the rapper became critical of his artistry with some even claiming that it's beginning to sound monotonous. However, it doesn't seem like those critiques are actually affecting his album sales or pockets too much.

Billboard reports that DaBaby's earned his second number one album on the Billboard 200 with Blame It On Baby. Though he gave fans a short notice before its release, the album sold 124K equivalent album units. 110K of those sales come from the 158.84M on-demand streams following the album's release while 12K comes from pure sales.

It is quite a feat for DaBaby who brushed off the criticism earlier today. Sharing a video to his IG page, the rapper's seen slamming a garbage can and spitting on it.

"This what my trolls do to my music when they put in hard work doin all that hatin and my shit STILL top the charts," he wrote in the caption. "Relax bro, I love y’all too.... no cap."

Clearly, DaBaby knows what's working for him, even when a few fans say otherwise. Perhaps he might really switch it up on his next project.

