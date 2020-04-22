DaBaby absolutely blew up last year. With "Suge" and his highly-successful albums Baby On Baby and KIRK, the Charlotte rapper managed to turn himself into a superstar. The 28-year-old attempted to follow up on his success last week, releasing another full-length project titled Blame It On Baby. However, fan reception of the album was less than ideal. Despite all the hate he's been receiving online, Baby is unfazed. After all, he's still set to debut at the top position on the Billboard 200.

This morning, he called into The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee to address the constant critics of his flow, arguing that he is fully aware of what he's doing.

Speaking about how quickly his rise occurred, DaBaby explained that he released his three albums back-to-back so that people would realize that he's not just a one-hit-wonder. He has heard the comments about his flow always sounding the same though and he addressed it all.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

"As far as switching the flow, I have no problem running circles around any one of these n***as," he says. "I couldn't find myself entertaining that. I could joke about it just like I joke about everything else. [...] I'll make a conscious album right now, I'll record the whole shit today. On some J. Cole vibes. Joyner Lucas. I can get in there too. At the end of the day, I understand what's going on. You gotta milk the game. You gotta take advantage of it. If I switch it too quick, you ain't gon' like it. You gon' be like 'Damn Baby, I wanted you to turn me up.' When you got something going, you would be a fool to step on your own toes and go left with it."

As much as you all want DaBaby to switch up his flow, he's got a good point.

Listen to his argument below.