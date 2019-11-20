Could there have been a better way to cap off his breakout year? DaBaby is experiencing one of the biggest years in music, scoring huge with his hit single "Suge" and continuing to deliver with each subsequent release. People are still bumping both Baby On Baby and KIRK and, when it came time to find out the nominated artists for next year's Grammy Award ceremony, the North Carolina rapper was pleasantly surprised to find out he made the cut.

Earning two nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with "Suge," DaBaby has officially notched his first-ever Grammy nominations, potentially starting off a strong run for him at future iterations of the show. Artist reactions have been pouring in all morning but one of the greatest understandably comes from the comical star. Known for his sense of humor, Baby used a vintage video of Diddy finding out about his own noms to share his elation with the world.

"Me getting off the plane to shoot this Footlocker commercial while find out I’m nominated for 2 #GRAMMYS in my breakout year," wrote the recording artist. In the clip, Diddy absolutely loses his cool, keeping his composure on the phone and just going ham with his team after hanging up. It's a big day for Baby. This is definitely cause for celebration.