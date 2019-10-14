This weekend, while in D. C. for an appearance at Howard's Homecoming, Dababy decided to spread the wealth when he stopped by a group of young boys selling individual boxes of cookies on the street

The emcee would ask them to calculate his grand total, leading at amount just over $230. DaBaby decided to pay them a full $300 instead and allowed the young boys to take the merchandise back, gifting them with the cash.

In the background, the car he's riding in can be heard blasting "BOP" over the speakers, seemingly confirming the rapper's claims that he only listens to his music.

“I don’t even listen to peoples’ music [...] I’m really in-tune with my craft, I listen to me all day long,” he once said on Big Boy's neighborhood. “The music I make, it’s so hard. I listen to it 100,000 times before it even drops.”

It's an opportune highlight of a weekend jam-packed with activities for the Charlotte-bred emcee as he transitioned from a Spotify RapCaviar performance before heading to Howard's homecoming. Just last week, DaBaby's debut KIRK album launched at No. 1 while all thirteen tracks found on the project are currently sitting on the Billboard 100 chart.