DaBaby is known for creating upbeat bangers, but he's also credited for being involved in drama. The 30-year-old rapper has been in more than a few scuffles while being a celebrity, and it goes without saying that he's not afraid of anyone-- not even the devil.

Last night (May 22), Baby-- whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk-- performed in front of thousands of screaming fans in Montreal, Canada. After giving the performance his all, the rapper woke up with a message on his mind. He took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts with his 20 million followers.

While laying in bed, the "Suge" artist asked a question, "Aye, who got the devil's number?" After a split second of silence, he added in, "Somebody text that n*gga and tell him he can't f*ck with me." The star then laughed hysterically into his pillow before stating, "B*tch a** n*ggas... and p*ssy h*es."

Entertainment commentator, DJ Akademiks, shared the story on his Instagram page, and it's getting a lot of mixed comments. One person wrote, "Keep knockin on his door he gone give you what yu lookin for eventually." While another differed, saying, "BIG AMEN TO THAT."

It's unclear what Baby is referring to, but recently, he had words for his newest baby mother, DaniLeigh. During an interview with Angie Martinez, the songstress claimed that she was not Baby's side piece, "He knew that too," she assured the interviewer.

Following this, the father of four issued a response, saying, "I don't want shorty broken, I just didn't want you around me no more."