An afternoon in Beverly Hills turned into a run-in with police for DaBaby. The chart-topping rapper has been enjoying the fruits of his labor as he's been captured jet-setting with girlfriend DaniLeigh in recent weeks. There hasn't been much news about DaBaby encountering any legal issues after his string of mishaps in recent years, including the altercation with the promoter, an alleged beatdown on a hotel employee, and his arrest in his hometown following a concert.

Today (January 7), a bystander captured the moment DaBaby was detained by Beverly Hills police officers, but it's unclear why he was stopped. Hours ago, the rapper shared a stream of videos to his Instagram Story where he is seen in a vehicle as he dropped his location in Los Angeles. In the video of the incident with the officers, DaBaby looks as if he's in handcuffs while being questioned.

In January 2020, DaBaby shared that he was looking to make serious life changes after having a deep conversation with Diddy. The rapper met with the Bad Boy mogul as his home and later seemed renewed by the discourse. We hope that everything in DaBaby's camp is trouble-free and we'll keep up updated as more information is revealed.

Check out the video below.