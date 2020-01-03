For the second time in as many weeks, DaBaby has been arrested. Details regarding his detainment were muddy last night when a video appeared to show the North Carolina native being handcuffed and led by a police officer. It was reported that members of his entourage had been involved in a robbery and now, things are finally coming to light.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

In an update provided by TMZ, it was noted that DaBaby and his crew were angry after meeting up with a concert promoter, believing that he had stiffed them of money that was owed for a performance. The promoter allegedly handed Baby $20K but the rapper claims he required $30K to perform a show that night. When things got out of control, Baby and his team reportedly robbed the promoter of $80, a credit card, and his iPhone 7 before pouring apple juice over him. A second victim, who has been unidentified, was apparently also punched in the face.

DaBaby was arrested for battery last night, being held on $1,500 bond. Despite his tremendous ride to the top of the rap game, legal difficulties continue to plague the recording artist, posing as obstacles as some speculate that he is being unfairly targeted. We will provide additional updates on DaBaby's arrest as they become available.