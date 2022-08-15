DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."

Baby took to Instagram to share a sweet message to the newlyweds, writing, "The Green’s went MAJOR last night! Y’all did it TOO big. Preciate y’all having me!" The North Carolina native wasn't the only star in attendance at the four-time NBA champ's nuptials. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Rich Paul and Jayson Tatum all showed up to honor Draymond and Hazel on their big day.

Aside from performing live sets at athlete weddings, DaBaby has also reportedly been gearing up for the release of Baby On Baby 2. Over the weekend, (August 13), he dropped the trap-inspired single "Waitress", which followed the release of his polarizing visuals for "Tough Skin". The video received criticism from viewers who didn't approve of the rapper hanging himself from a cross and drawing comparisons to his life and Jesus Christ.

However, the critics haven't stopped the father of four from doing what he does best. Stream "Tough Skin" and "Waitress" and share your thoughts with us.

