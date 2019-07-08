Draymond Green has had an interesting past couple of months as he and the rest of the Golden State Warriors lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors. Immediately afterward, his teammates Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant left the team for greener pastures which left the defensive star with Steph Curry and an injured Klay Thompson. Green is forgetting his troubles in Italy right now as photos obtained by TMZ show the Warriors star chilling on a yacht with his fiancé, Hazel Renee.

Green proposed to Renee back in January with a $300K ring and now, he's spending even more money as according to TMZ, the yacht they're staying on costs $200K a week. The yacht is called the Ruya and has a multitude of features, including a gym, hot tub, a living room, and five cabins for privacy.

A vacation like this would certainly be pricy for most people but when you're an NBA star, you can typically afford lavish trips like this. Green is entering the final year of his contract which pays him $16.4 million a year, although he'll be eligible for a max deal the following season. With this in mind, it's clear the Green has some money to spend.

We're just glad to see him doing well after a heartbreaking Finals loss.