He's making sure to draw attention to a worthy cause as DaBaby has reportedly planned a youth event in his hometown. The controversial rapper often finds viral mentions due to his personal life or controversial remarks, but he recently caught up with Charlotte news station WCNC to speak about a concert and free carnival he is hosting in his hometown.

During the conversation, DaBaby was asked about what visitors could look forward to this Saturday (June 18) while touching on the topic of gun violence that has been plaguing the youth in several communities.



"You can expect an unforgettable experience. From the children to adults, to the elderly," he said. "We just wanted to do something to get them kids' energy out before the concert later that night."

This event is reportedly in place to help give young people an outlet during the summer instead of getting into trouble or making bad choices. DaBaby also added that he wants to make sure this continue, so he "plans to fund a facility in Charlotte where children can participate in sports and other activities."

"Kids just need to find more positive ways to better occupy their time. If they do that, everything else will follow suit," said DaBaby. "Whether it's sports or if you like doing music, rap, write, recording, do whatever you want to do."

"Me and the city are turning a new leaf," said DaBaby. "The government officials now understand I bring more to the table than just music."

