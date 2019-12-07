Hours after Charlotte, North Carolina fans were left disappointed after DaBaby had to cancel a performance, the rapper has offered up a lengthy explanation as to why he wasn't able to hit the stage. DaBaby was scheduled to perform at Power 98 radio station's Winter Block Party, and he was all set and ready to attend the event as he boarded a private jet in New York. Unfortunately, the plane ran into mechanical issues and DaBaby missed his set.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

However, he wanted to give fans a little something, so he opened up FaceTime and streamed live as the venue played his songs overhead. Fans in-house still danced along, but some were bitter about missing out on seeing him live. Disgruntled fans aired out their grievances on social media, and after DaBaby received backlash for missing his hometown show, he shared a formal apology and detailed explanation.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control I was unable to make it my show in my OWN. city last night🤦🏾‍♂️ Paid extra for a jet just to make sure this type of sh*t wouldn’t happen," he wrote on Instagram. "Although Baby a firm believer in everything happening for a reason I can’t get over the fact that I let my fans(FAMILY) down by not being able to make it. Thanks to my fast moving team and a few solid supporters at @power98fm we figured out a way to broadcast me live on the jumbo screen at the concert on a FaceTime call."

He added, "No matter how it come off anybody that know me personally can tell you I’m one of the most humble people you could meet, especially being in the position I’m in and why I went through to get here. But last night I was humbled even more. God gave me the opportunity to show my city I’m NOT perfect. While at the same time showing me that I don’t gotta be perfect at all for my city to love and support me🖤."

Watch DaBaby as he talks to his hometown fans below.