A hyped crowd in Charlotte was all ready to see their favorite rapper DaBaby hit the stage at the Bojangles Coliseum, but they were left disappointed when he didn't show up. The North Carolina-bred rapper was just as excited to return to the city to perform for his hometown fans for Power 98 radio station's Winter Block Party, but unfortunately, he was having some problems with his jet.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

"I'm mad as hell," he's seeing saying on his Instagram Story before he makes sad faces. He uploaded a photo of the inside of the plane with the words "Maintenance issue on this weak ass jet. Night of the hometown shown [thumbs down emoji]" overlayed. DaBaby, who was reportedly stuck in New York, tried to make it up to fans by having the production team at the venue put him up on a large screen as he FaceTimed with the crowd.

They played his songs overhead as he danced and it seemed as if people were having a good time, especially considering he promised to perform for attendees at a later date. Fortunately, fans weren't too frustrated seeing as Megan Thee Stallion performed without a hitch and was able to keep the party going.

There were still some fans who weren't enthused about spending their money to see the rapper on FaceTime and they stormed social media to make their voices heard. Check out DaBaby attempting to please his hometown fans below, along with mixed reactions from social media.