DaBaby & Kevin Gates Don't Want To Be Labelled A "POP STA

Alex Zidel
September 27, 2019 10:44
POP STAR
DaBaby Feat. Kevin Gates

DaBaby and Kevin Gates are having a big day.


One of this year's breakout stars is North Carolina's DaBaby. In recent years, the state has been proving itself as a breeding ground for lyrical talent and tough spitters. The new North Carolina is an exciting place, serving as home to people like J. Cole, Rapsody, Mez, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more. After an underwhelming few weeks in terms of musical releases, we finally got a decent calendar on deck for today. With new albums being released from DaBaby, Kevin Gates, Young M.A and more, only you can determine what you start with. Considering his burst in popularity, the majority of folks will undoubtedly go for DaBaby to commence the day. Why not double up and check out his collaboration with Baton Rouge Bread Winner Kevin Gates?

Both street rappers are fresh off their most recent drops and their latest link-up comes in the form of "POP STAR." Baby brings familiar flows to the table, braggadociously going off on his haters and threatening to throw hands if things get ugly. Gates comes in for the second verse, dropping his signature melodies and menacing bars.

What do you think of "POP STAR?" Is it one of your favorites from the album? Check out KIRK here

Quotable Lyrics:

They'll prolly tell you I went pop
Until a n***a play with me and he get popped
I'm on front row at BET without my Glock
I'm ready to beat a n***a up like I'm The Rock
And she ready to sweep a n***a up because he hot 
She ready to eat a n***a up until he lock
She hit the brakes and speed it up like she a cop
Now she got her hands behind her head like I'm a cop
I told her "Fuck the police", yeah

