DaBaby Shares His Sophomore Studio Album "Kirk" Ft. Migos, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane & More

Erika Marie
September 27, 2019 00:02
Kirk
DaBaby

It's finally arrived.


Six months after he dropped his debut studio project, DaBaby is back with another LP. The Charlotte, North Carolina-raised rapper announced earlier this week that his album Kirk would be in the hands of fans on Friday, and as promised, here it is. This year has undoubtedly seen the rise of the 27-year-old artist who has become a leading force in the rap game. When you can charge a minimum of six figures for a feature, it certainly your time to shine.

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, recently shared "Intro," the reflective lead single from his latest effort. "Kirk, my last name, it holds big weight. It’s all about confidence, being a leader," he told Uproxx about the title. On Kirk, DaBaby continues to flex his versatility while remaining true to the flow that fans have come to love.

He has a number of heavy-hitting features on the record including Kevin Gates, Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Migos, and Nicki Minaj. Check out Kirk and let us know which tracks are your favorites.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. Off The Rip
3. Bop
4. Vibez
5. Pop Star ft. Kevin Gates
6. Gospel ft. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane and YK Osiris
7. iPhone ft. Nicki Minaj
8. Toes ft. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo
9. Really ft. Stunna 4 Vegas
10. Prolly Heard
11. Raw Sh*t ft. Migos
12. There He Go
13. XXL

