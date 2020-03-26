There have been rumors that Da Brat had recently gotten engaged to million-dollar haircare mogul Jesseca Dupart, but neither party addressed it. Internet sleuths have attempted to piece together timelines and photo trends to confirm that couple's relationship, but Dupart decided to just step forward on her own. First, Dupart—who is known affectionately as DaRealBBJudy—took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hugged up with Da Brat.

Next, she posted a video that was reportedly taken last week, showing the moment she gifted Da Brat with a luxury whip for her birthday. The rapper clearly couldn't handle the surprise and wouldn't even go near the car. "This video was taken 3•16 .... Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait," Jesseca Dupart wrote. "She deserves the WORLD and so much more."

"I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves," she continued, adding that they've never hidden their relationship from the public. "My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰." Check out the video and more photos below.