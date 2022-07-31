The Ying Yang Twins have a history of going a little too hard on stage. Back in 2017, Kaine had to be escorted off stage in the middle of a performance after the duo member could barely stand upright. Now, the other half of the Twins, D-Roc, has had a similar experience.

At a concert in Springfield, MO, this weekend, D-Roc collapsed on stage and had to be dragged off by two security guards. The duo were half an hour into their set when he fell to the ground and security rushed up to help.

The Ying Yang Twins, who achieved mainstream success in the early 2000s for collaborations with the likes of Britney Spears and Lil Jon, were performing at the Ozark Empire Fair. The concert was headlined by Vanilla Ice.

The condition of D-Roc is unknown at this time, and it is unclear exactly what happened. Apparently, the temperatures were in the 80s so it seems like heat exhaustion is unlikely. His collapse definitely put a damper on the show, but the concert continued after he was taken offstage.

Earlier this year, the Ying Yang Twins appeared on VladTV to refute the origins of the "haaan" ad-lib. They claimed that they invented it, not French Montana. "Listen, the saying came from my daddy man, at a time when he was in a bad space in his life, so we came up with that saying," said Kaine. "It's the fact that when we got to New York, the New Yorkians said, 'F**k that s**t French Montana talking about, that "Haaan" s**t came from y'all.'"

[via]