D-Block Europe & Dave Are "Playing For Keeps" On Their New Single

D-Block Europe hasn't compromised on their way up. Their gritty portrayal in South London in the rise of U.K.'s drill movement has caught the attention outside of the U.K, including the legends their name pays homage to. Styles P recently featured them on his latest album, S.P. The Goat: Ghost Of All Time and are currently signed to Jadakiss. Young Adz and Dirtbike Lb are an undeniable duo and it's only a matter of time until the pair get their recognition outside of Europe.

Ahead of the release of their new album, PTSD, which drops tonight, D-Block Europe teams up with Dave for their new single, "Playing For Keeps." The South London duo deliver a dreamy banger fuelled with their buttery and haunting adlibs. Dave, who's fresh off winning the Mercury Prize for Psychodrama, returns to the roads where he delivers a gritty verse, complimenting D-Block Europe's Top Boy-esque narrative.

Quotable Lyrics

Scars all over my body like I went to war with the devil himself

I have a n***a put one in your head, make your neighbor say, 'Get him some help'

Hard to focus on righteous when you feel like you're living in hell

I put a brick on a scale, wish me well