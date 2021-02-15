Hip-hop nearly woke up to another tragedy this morning, as CyHi The Prynce nearly lost his life in a shooting on Sunday, February 14th. While details surrounding the incident are as-of-yet scarce, CyHi took to Instagram to detail his perspective in a lengthy reflection.

"Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore," he begins, sharing an image of the aftermath which left his vehicle totaled. "A couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life... somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament about taking me off this earth. They where shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more."

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade," he continues, attempting to understand what ultimately led to the potentially fatal predicament. "I just want to know why and if there is anything I can do to fix the issue. I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city ... but it’s chaotic out here. I’m trying my best to keep a level head, but when you dont know who is after you its hard to wrap your mind around it and not be paranoid."

"I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person," he explains. "I don’t want revenge, I just want understanding and closure." He also implores the leaders in his city to step up and arrange for a "peace meeting," as there are too many "lives being lost over music...So much love to every artist, label, hustler, and crew in my city pleaseee lets resolve our problems man. We don’t have to kill each other man. SMH thanks again, Atlanta. I wrote this letter to y’all with tears in my eyes."

Many artists and hip-hop personalities hit CyHi's comments with support, including Big Sean, Joell Ortiz, Swizz Beatz, Benny The Butcher, Ebro Darden, and more. While it's clear that The Prynce is understandably shaken by the disturbing incident, we can only express our gratitude that he did not lose his life, and wish him the best on his road to recovery.