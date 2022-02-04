Curren$y & The Alchemist Share "Half Moon Mornings" From Their Upcoming Collab Tape

Curren$y and The Alchemist were due to drop off a collaboration tape in December of 2021, but it was inevitably delayed due to other projects the producer was working on at the time.

Now that February has rolled around, and Alc's schedule has more free time, the duo has begun the rollout for their forthcoming project, beginning with a track called "Half Moon Mornings."

"She was in a tennis skirt dirty dancing, in her Stan Smith / She knew that I was the man here, this her chance here / Wasn’t just about to stand here, then we disappear / My car like another planet / This the east side, you don't wan' get left here stranded," the 40-year-old spits on the song.

As HipHop N More reports, Curren$y and The Alchemist's joint album is due to arrive in two weeks, on Friday, February 18th. Check out the first cut above, and let us know what you think below.

