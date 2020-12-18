mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CupcakKe Disses Sukihana & Her Kids On "The Gag Is"

Alex Zidel
December 18, 2020 14:16
cupcakKe returns with some scathing bars for Sukihana on her new diss track "The Gag Is".


cupcakKe released her new diss track "How To Rob (Remix)" this week, taking aim at a number of other rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion and Sukihana. The latter was offended by cupcakKe's words about her, so she jumped right back with a record of her own, releasing "Rob Who?" a few days later. The saga continues as cupcakKe has just come through with another record that has taken social media by storm, titled "The Gag Is".

"You spoke on my mother . So I spoke on yo kids," wrote cupcakKe about the song, in which she suggests she'll kill all three of Suki's children. "Family is family F*CK THEM BASTARDS."

Her bars are extra harsh this time around, calling out Suki for sliding in her DMs asking for a verse and clowning the rapper for her skills in the studio and in the bedroom. "How you wanna be me so f*cking bad/But you can't f*cking deepthroat," rapped cupcakKe on this one.

Do you think Suki will respond?

Quotable Lyrics:

Stealing off b*tches, like yeah I stole it
This is it, give me my f*cking roses
Dry ass p*ssy, get f*cked with lotion
I'll cough on this b*tch, hope I gave her COVID
Beating me when it come to jokes, uh-huh
But when it comes to rap, no way
B*tch I'm a whole m*therfucking Rolls Royce sitting next to SukiHyundai
Oh, you got three kids?
All them b*tches dead
(Bu-bu-bu) Through their head
Now bury them in your loose p*ssy, cause them funerals cost too much bread

